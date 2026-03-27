Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 101,961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the previous session’s volume of 43,609 shares.The stock last traded at $80.86 and had previously closed at $79.97.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Up 1.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $532.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.65.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSPU. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

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