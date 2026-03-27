Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Short Interest Update

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 48,329 shares, a growth of 71.3% from the February 26th total of 28,218 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,757 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 55,132.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,719,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,644,000 after buying an additional 13,695,007 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,845,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,768,000 after acquiring an additional 316,197 shares during the last quarter. SPWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,619,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 774,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,102,000 after acquiring an additional 134,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 327,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,354,000 after purchasing an additional 64,004 shares during the last quarter.

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Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.1%

PWV stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.45. 68,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,785. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.97. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $50.82 and a 12-month high of $71.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund generally will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of large-capitalization companies.

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