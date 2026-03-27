Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,021,607 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 827,515 shares.The stock last traded at $27.2350 and had previously closed at $27.11.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $763.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.30.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 80,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $683,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 72,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the period. 38.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket. The proceeds from the offering of Shares are invested in the Master Fund.

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