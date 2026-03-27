Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,826,769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 386% from the previous session’s volume of 787,139 shares.The stock last traded at $18.55 and had previously closed at $18.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.83.

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Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.0676 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,288,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,113 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,386,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,139,000 after buying an additional 302,120 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,154,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,912,000 after buying an additional 920,814 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,684,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,119,000 after buying an additional 281,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,348,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,907,000 after buying an additional 600,085 shares during the last quarter.

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The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

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