Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,826,769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 386% from the previous session’s volume of 787,139 shares.The stock last traded at $18.55 and had previously closed at $18.53.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.83.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.0676 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
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