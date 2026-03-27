Indexperts Quality Earnings Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:QIDX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Indexperts Quality Earnings Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:QIDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,047 shares, a growth of 158.5% from the February 26th total of 405 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,883 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Indexperts Quality Earnings Focused ETF Trading Down 0.8%
QIDX traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.92. Indexperts Quality Earnings Focused ETF has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $11.33. The firm has a market cap of $35.65 million, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.90.
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