Indexperts Quality Earnings Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:QIDX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Indexperts Quality Earnings Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:QIDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,047 shares, a growth of 158.5% from the February 26th total of 405 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,883 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Indexperts Quality Earnings Focused ETF Trading Down 0.8%

QIDX traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.92. Indexperts Quality Earnings Focused ETF has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $11.33. The firm has a market cap of $35.65 million, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.90.

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The Indexperts Quality Earnings Focused ETF (QIDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks total return by broadly investing in US stocks of any market capitalization. QIDX was launched on Jan 2, 2025 and is issued by Indexperts.

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