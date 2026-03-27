Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 26th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HNTIF shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hunting to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hunting in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Hunting Price Performance

Hunting Company Profile

OTCMKTS:HNTIF remained flat at $6.52 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,483. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.29. Hunting has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $7.50.

(Get Free Report)

Hunting plc, trading under the OTCMKTS symbol HNTIF, is a United Kingdom–based engineering firm that supplies critical equipment and services to the global oil and gas industry. With roots tracing back to the late 19th century, the company has evolved into a specialist provider of surface, well intervention and subsea production systems. Its product portfolio includes coiled tubing and well intervention equipment, downhole tools, surface wellhead assemblies, subsea control umbilicals and associated hardware.

The company’s core offerings are organized around three main segments: well intervention, surface and downhole systems, and subsea controls.

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