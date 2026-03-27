Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Earns “Buy” Rating from D. Boral Capital

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at D. Boral Capital in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Humacyte from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Monday, December 1st. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Humacyte from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.71.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Humacyte
Humacyte Stock Performance
Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humacyte will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humacyte
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new position in Humacyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Humacyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Humacyte News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Humacyte this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company hired Rick McElheny as SVP of Business Development, bringing experience in corporate development and alliances that could accelerate partnerships and commercialization of Humacyte’s pipeline. Humacyte Appoints Rick McElheny as Senior Vice President of Business Development
- Neutral Sentiment: The full Q4 2025 earnings-call transcript is available for investors who want management’s commentary on clinical progress, collaborations and cash runway; the call provides context but didn’t contain a major new catalyst. Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 results: EPS of ($0.13) matched estimates but revenues were $0.47M vs. ~$1.35M expected — a clear miss. Low quarterly sales and modest collaboration revenue reinforce near-term commercialization and cash-flow risks. Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) Reports Q4 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: BTIG cut its price target from $6.00 to $3.00 (while retaining a “buy” rating), materially reducing the implied upside and likely weighing on sentiment despite the positive rating. BTIG Lowers Price Target on Humacyte
About Humacyte
Humacyte, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and manufacturing of off-the-shelf, regenerative human acellular vessels (HAVs) designed to address critical vascular access needs. The company’s proprietary vessels are engineered from human donor cells and then decellularized to create a biocompatible scaffold capable of integrating with a patient’s own tissue. Humacyte’s primary business activities encompass process development, large-scale manufacturing, and clinical evaluation of HAVs for use in end-stage renal disease, peripheral arterial disease and other vascular repair applications.
The company’s lead product candidate, the HAV, has advanced through multiple clinical trials for arteriovenous access in hemodialysis patients, demonstrating durability, reduced infection rates and compatibility with repeated cannulation.
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