Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Earns “Buy” Rating from D. Boral Capital

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at D. Boral Capital in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Humacyte from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Monday, December 1st. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Humacyte from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.71.

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Humacyte Stock Performance

HUMA stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 12,133,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,749,416. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. Humacyte has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $127.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.89.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humacyte will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humacyte

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new position in Humacyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Humacyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humacyte News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Humacyte this week:

About Humacyte

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and manufacturing of off-the-shelf, regenerative human acellular vessels (HAVs) designed to address critical vascular access needs. The company’s proprietary vessels are engineered from human donor cells and then decellularized to create a biocompatible scaffold capable of integrating with a patient’s own tissue. Humacyte’s primary business activities encompass process development, large-scale manufacturing, and clinical evaluation of HAVs for use in end-stage renal disease, peripheral arterial disease and other vascular repair applications.

The company’s lead product candidate, the HAV, has advanced through multiple clinical trials for arteriovenous access in hemodialysis patients, demonstrating durability, reduced infection rates and compatibility with repeated cannulation.

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