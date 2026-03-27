Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.06), FiscalAI reports.

Hoth Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HOTH stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.81. 160,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,161. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.50. Hoth Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Hoth Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hoth Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $232,000. 7.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, licensing and development of novel therapies for dermatological, central nervous system and other debilitating conditions. The company’s strategy emphasizes in-licensing late preclinical or early clinical assets with promising pharmacological profiles and leveraging formulation science to optimize delivery. Core to its approach is the design of topical and localized administration platforms intended to enhance drug penetration, sustain release and reduce systemic exposure.

Hoth’s development pipeline encompasses multiple candidate programs addressing high-unmet-need areas such as atopic dermatitis, epidermolysis bullosa and oral mucositis.

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