HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 472.25 and traded as low as GBX 391. HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 398, with a volume of 556,090 shares changing hands.

HgCapital Trust Stock Down 1.0%

The company has a market cap of £1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 434.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 471.19.

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HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The investment trust reported GBX 3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HgCapital Trust had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 88.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

HgCapital Trust Company Profile

In other HgCapital Trust news, insider Jim Strang purchased 9,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 427 per share, for a total transaction of £42,251.65. Also, insider Pilar Junco purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 419 per share, for a total transaction of £41,900. Insiders have bought a total of 49,341 shares of company stock valued at $20,954,941 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

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HgT provides investors with a unique opportunity to participate in the growth in value of a portfolio of +58 private companies sourced by Hg. Value is created through implementing an investment strategy focused on software and business service companies with resilient, recurring revenue streams and from leveraging the network and expertise of Hg to support management teams to deliver the full potential of their respective businesses.

Hg brings to HgT an experienced team of c.430 employees, including >250 investment and other professional executives, supported by a network of portfolio partners, all of them seasoned senior managers from across industry, who work with the management teams of the companies in which we are invested to create value for shareholders.

At the centre of this network, Hg builds and shares knowledge and expertise by facilitating the active collaboration of management teams across sector clusters and geographies.

HgT’s funds are invested pro rata alongside those of Hg’s other institutional clients.

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