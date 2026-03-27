Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) and Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ) Financial Review

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) and Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Amrize and Heidelberg Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amrize 0 6 10 1 2.71 Heidelberg Materials 1 1 3 0 2.40

Amrize presently has a consensus price target of $64.14, indicating a potential upside of 18.32%. Given Amrize’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amrize is more favorable than Heidelberg Materials.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

33.9% of Heidelberg Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Amrize shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Amrize and Heidelberg Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amrize N/A N/A N/A Heidelberg Materials N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amrize and Heidelberg Materials”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amrize $11.82 billion 2.54 $1.19 billion $2.46 22.04 Heidelberg Materials N/A N/A N/A $2.42 83.51

Amrize has higher revenue and earnings than Heidelberg Materials. Amrize is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heidelberg Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Amrize beats Heidelberg Materials on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amrize

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Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

About Heidelberg Materials

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Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components. The company offers asphalt; and trades in cement, clinker, secondary cementitious materials, solid, alternative fuels, other building materials, and additives. The company was formerly known as HeidelbergCement AG and changed its name to Heidelberg Materials AG in May 2023. Heidelberg Materials AG was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

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