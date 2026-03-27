Head-To-Head Review: Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) versus Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) and Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vivid Seats and Cloopen Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivid Seats $570.78 million 0.11 -$429.30 million ($69.26) -0.08 Cloopen Group $78.58 million 1.52 -$19.56 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Cloopen Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vivid Seats.

This table compares Vivid Seats and Cloopen Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivid Seats -75.21% 31.44% 5.49% Cloopen Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.9% of Vivid Seats shares are owned by institutional investors. 89.2% of Vivid Seats shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Cloopen Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vivid Seats and Cloopen Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivid Seats 3 4 4 0 2.09 Cloopen Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Vivid Seats currently has a consensus target price of $14.27, suggesting a potential upside of 150.70%. Given Vivid Seats’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vivid Seats is more favorable than Cloopen Group.

Summary

Vivid Seats beats Cloopen Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivid Seats

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Vivid Seats Inc. operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events. This segment offers Skybox, a proprietary enterprise resource planning tool that helps ticket sellers manage ticket inventories, adjust pricing, and fulfill orders across multiple ticket resale marketplaces; and Vivid Picks daily fantasy sports that allows users to partake in contests by making picks from various sport and player matchups. The Resale segment acquires tickets to resell on secondary ticket marketplaces; and provides internal research and development support for Skybox and to deliver seller software and tools. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Cloopen Group

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Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud communication services in the People's Republic of China. It offers River Soldier CRM, an intelligent marketing system and digital operation management platform; AI vision technology; Ladder AI Kernal, a natural language processing technology; Smart IVR, an intelligent navigation robot; Rongxi assistive robot technology; and Rongxi sparring robot that helps enterprises solve problems. The company also provides sky counter that offers remote audio and video services for enterprise customers; instant messaging and enterprise work center services; SMS verification, international SMS, and SMS sending platform services; and international voice, voice notification, two-way calling, and voice verification code services. It serves a customer base consisting of enterprises of various industries, including enterprise general, insurance, government, car, manufacture, and port. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

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