Head to Head Contrast: Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD) vs. Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) and Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Talos Energy and Allied Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talos Energy 1 2 3 0 2.33 Allied Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00

Talos Energy presently has a consensus target price of $14.63, suggesting a potential downside of 12.35%. Given Talos Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Talos Energy is more favorable than Allied Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Talos Energy has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Resources has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Talos Energy and Allied Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talos Energy -27.77% -6.59% -2.77% Allied Resources -48.13% -5.42% -4.25%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Talos Energy and Allied Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talos Energy $1.78 billion 1.58 -$494.29 million ($2.84) -5.88 Allied Resources $160,000.00 7.06 -$170,000.00 ($0.02) -10.00

Allied Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Talos Energy. Allied Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Talos Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.3% of Talos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Talos Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Talos Energy beats Allied Resources on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talos Energy

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Talos Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Allied Resources

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Allied Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in the United States. It owns varying interests in a total of 145 wells situated on acreage of approximately 3,400 acres in Ritchie and Calhoun counties, West Virginia; and 10 wells situated on acreage of approximately 2,510 acres in Goliad, Edwards, and Jackson counties, Texas. The company was formerly known as General Allied Oil and Gas Co and changed its name to Allied Resources, Inc. in August 1998. Allied Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

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