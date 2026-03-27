HC Wainwright Has Optimistic Outlook of KPTI Q1 Earnings

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.17). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.17) EPS.

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Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.16 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KPTI. Rodman & Renshaw upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $12.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KPTI

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $5.57 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The firm has a market cap of $102.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.83.

Institutional Trading of Karyopharm Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $56,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 40.0% during the second quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 35,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

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Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KPTI) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel first-in-class drugs that target the nuclear export protein XPO1. The company’s lead product, selinexor (marketed as XPOVIO), is an oral selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compound approved for treatment of multiple myeloma and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. In addition to selinexor, Karyopharm’s pipeline includes second-generation SINE compounds and combination studies in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts, Karyopharm has built a research platform around modulation of nuclear export pathways.

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