Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA) Short Interest Update

Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,447 shares, a decline of 76.1% from the February 26th total of 31,221 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,107 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF by 17,306.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,374,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,205 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,779,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF by 433.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 531,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,706,000 after buying an additional 431,490 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Harbor International Compounders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,399,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Harbor International Compounders ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,691,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,576,000 after buying an additional 274,192 shares in the last quarter.

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Harbor International Compounders ETF Trading Down 2.5%

OSEA traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $28.32. 244,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,535. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.03 million, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.85. Harbor International Compounders ETF has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $31.60.

About Harbor International Compounders ETF

The Harbor International Compounders ETF (OSEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects international companies with sustainable growth based on positive fundamentals and ESG criteria. The fund targets compounders and excludes US firms in aim for long-term capital appreciation. OSEA was launched on Sep 6, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

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