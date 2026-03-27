H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $770.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.77 million. H. B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.62%.The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

H. B. Fuller Stock Performance

H. B. Fuller stock opened at $56.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.06 and a 200-day moving average of $60.10. H. B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $47.56 and a 52 week high of $68.63.

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H. B. Fuller Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 5th. H. B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of H. B. Fuller in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of H. B. Fuller from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of H. B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group set a $66.00 price target on shares of H. B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of H. B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on H. B. Fuller

H. B. Fuller News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting H. B. Fuller this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY guidance to a $4.55–$4.90 EPS range and expects mid‑single‑digit revenue growth, signaling confidence in recovering demand and margin levers. Read More.

Management raised FY guidance to a $4.55–$4.90 EPS range and expects mid‑single‑digit revenue growth, signaling confidence in recovering demand and margin levers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company announced a global price increase of at least 10% starting April 2026 to offset raw‑material and supply costs — a near‑term catalyst for revenue/margin recovery if pass‑through holds. Read More.

Company announced a global price increase of at least 10% starting April 2026 to offset raw‑material and supply costs — a near‑term catalyst for revenue/margin recovery if pass‑through holds. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted gross margin improved ~170 bps year‑over‑year (restructuring savings from the Quantum Leap program plus pricing and cost actions), helping drive an EPS beat (non‑GAAP EPS $0.57). These are signs of operating leverage even with softer volumes. Read More.

Adjusted gross margin improved ~170 bps year‑over‑year (restructuring savings from the Quantum Leap program plus pricing and cost actions), helping drive an EPS beat (non‑GAAP EPS $0.57). These are signs of operating leverage even with softer volumes. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q1 earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for details on segment trends and execution; listen/read the call for management’s cadence on pricing pass‑through and working capital. Read More.

Full Q1 earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for details on segment trends and execution; listen/read the call for management’s cadence on pricing pass‑through and working capital. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts revised forecasts ahead of and after the results — expect mixed analyst reactions as the story shifts from near‑term volumes to margin recovery and pricing execution. Read More.

Analysts revised forecasts ahead of and after the results — expect mixed analyst reactions as the story shifts from near‑term volumes to margin recovery and pricing execution. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed consensus (~$771M vs. est. ≈$788M) and organic revenue declined (company reported organic down ~6.6% YoY), highlighting demand weakness in the quarter. Read More.

Revenue missed consensus (~$771M vs. est. ≈$788M) and organic revenue declined (company reported organic down ~6.6% YoY), highlighting demand weakness in the quarter. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Some investors/analysts remain cautious — a Seeking Alpha piece downgraded its view after the quarter, citing concerns over sustainability of margins and demand recovery. Read More.

Some investors/analysts remain cautious — a Seeking Alpha piece downgraded its view after the quarter, citing concerns over sustainability of margins and demand recovery. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Management flagged ongoing supply‑chain volatility as a risk to near‑term results, meaning execution on pricing and raw‑material management remains critical. Read More.

Institutional Trading of H. B. Fuller

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in H. B. Fuller during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of H. B. Fuller in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H. B. Fuller in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of H. B. Fuller by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of H. B. Fuller during the third quarter worth about $77,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H. B. Fuller Company Profile

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H. B. Fuller Company, founded in 1887 and headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, is a global adhesives and specialty chemical solutions provider serving a wide array of industries. The company develops, manufactures and markets adhesive technologies, sealants, polymers and related chemical products designed to enhance product performance, sustainability and manufacturing efficiency.

Fuller’s product portfolio spans multiple market segments, including packaging and converting, general industrial assembly, electronics, transportation, hygiene and construction.

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