Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 37,054 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the February 26th total of 63,263 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,736 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum stock remained flat at $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. 7,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,461. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $3.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54.

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with a primary focus on the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Founded in the early 2000s and headquartered in Jersey, the company is listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market and trades over the counter in the United States under the ticker GUKYF. Its core business activity centers on the development and operation of the Shaikan oil field, one of the largest onshore discoveries in the region, alongside ongoing appraisal and exploration in adjacent blocks.

The company achieved a major milestone in 2009 with the discovery of the Shaikan field and commenced early production in 2014.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.