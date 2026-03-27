GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF (NASDAQ:XBTY) Declares Dividend of $0.14

GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF (NASDAQ:XBTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1387 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XBTY traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.11. 51,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,243. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73. GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $26.92.

Get GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $809,000.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by GraniteShares Inc The fund is managed by GraniteShares Advisors LLC. It invests in currency markets. The fund invests through derivatives in Bitcoin. It uses derivatives such as options to create its portfolio. GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF is domiciled in the United States.​

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.