Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GLOB. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Globant from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Globant in a report on Monday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

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Globant Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $44.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.40. Globant has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $142.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54. The company had revenue of $612.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. Globant had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 4.19%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Globant has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.440-1.540 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.100-6.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Globant will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globant

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Globant by 352.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 473.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 561.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

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Globant is a digitally native technology services company founded in 2003 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Specializing in software development and digital transformation, Globant partners with enterprises to conceive, design and engineer software products and platforms. The company leverages agile methodologies and proprietary delivery frameworks to accelerate projects in areas such as cloud migration, user experience design, data analytics, artificial intelligence and blockchain-enabled solutions.

Globant’s service offerings span strategy consulting, custom software engineering, digital experience design and managed services.

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