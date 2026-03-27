Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.23 and last traded at $21.14. 12,591 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 53,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $225.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.93.
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is an increase from Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.8%.
Institutional Trading of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Company Profile
The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.
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