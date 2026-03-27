Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.23 and last traded at $21.14. 12,591 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 53,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $225.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.93.

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Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is an increase from Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.8%.

Institutional Trading of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRET. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,319,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 95,851 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 471,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,257,000 after acquiring an additional 40,743 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 366,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 39,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 234.8% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 46,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 32,757 shares in the last quarter.

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The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

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