Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,044 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,836,310,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,445,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,717,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,147 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,435,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,019,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,695 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 21.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,134,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,678,227,000 after buying an additional 1,635,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,492,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

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Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $193.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $231.32.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.41%.

Texas Instruments News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 6,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.95, for a total transaction of $1,546,175.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 75,425 shares in the company, valued at $17,042,278.75. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 64,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.74, for a total value of $14,244,793.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 92,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,429,487. This represents a 41.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,284 shares of company stock valued at $25,531,935. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TXN

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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