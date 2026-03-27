Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Acquires 6,148 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 152.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $821,888,000. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 293.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 424,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,705,000 after purchasing an additional 316,512 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 316.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 366,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,149,000 after purchasing an additional 278,085 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 161.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 400,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,344,000 after purchasing an additional 246,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,220,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,980,000 after buying an additional 185,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $278.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $275.69.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $260.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $276.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.63. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.66 and a fifty-two week high of $303.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.16% and a net margin of 19.11%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.400 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, EVP Axel Beck sold 4,223 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.22, for a total value of $1,225,599.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,083.58. This trade represents a 42.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 167,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.93, for a total value of $48,685,680.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 258,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,282,792.38. This represents a 39.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

Further Reading

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