GenWealth Group Inc. Has $38.26 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

GenWealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.5% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000.

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Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $594.92 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $641.81. The stock has a market cap of $796.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $625.97 and a 200-day moving average of $622.44.

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Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

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