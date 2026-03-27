GenWealth Group Inc. Has $38.26 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

GenWealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.5% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $594.92 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $641.81. The stock has a market cap of $796.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $625.97 and a 200-day moving average of $622.44.
Key Stories Impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- Positive Sentiment: Vanguard declared a quarterly distribution of $1.8724, which reinforces income appeal for buy‑and‑hold ETF investors. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF declares quarterly distribution of $1.8724
- Positive Sentiment: Long‑term performance narratives continue to support ETF flows: coverage highlighting top long‑run ETF returns may keep strategic inflows into broad S&P‑tracking funds. The Best ETF Over The Past 10 Years Turned $10,000 To $65,100
- Positive Sentiment: Advisory pieces urging investors to “stay invested” in ETFs amid volatility support the case for continued long‑term allocations to broad‑market ETFs like VOO. Stay Invested Despite Market Chaos With These ETFs
- Neutral Sentiment: Intraday moves in individual large‑caps (e.g., Best Buy reacting to GameStop rumors) are creating headline volatility but aren’t fundamental to VOO’s S&P‑wide exposure. The Strange Reason Best Buy Is One of the S&P 500’s Best Performing Stocks Today
- Neutral Sentiment: Articles showing ETF switching (VOO to RSP) illustrate possible rotation risk between cap‑weighted and equal‑weight S&P vehicles but don’t indicate systemic outflows from VOO. Someone Switched From VOO to RSP at the Start of the Year. Here Is What Happened.
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor commentary urging tempered expectations notes recent volatility and a short‑term rebound, signaling mixed sentiment among holders rather than a clear directional catalyst. ‘Temper Your Expectations,’ Says Investor About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical tensions around Iran and a surge in oil prices have pushed S&P 500 futures lower, a primary driver behind VOO’s decline as investors move to risk‑off. Nasdaq and S&P 500 set to open lower as oil prices surge as Iran deadline nears
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple market reports note index futures falling and heightened volatility as political/military rhetoric intensifies, weighing on broad‑market ETFs like VOO. Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Futures Fall As Trump Prepares To ‘Unleash Hell’ On Iran
- Negative Sentiment: Market forecasts and commentary pointing to continued downside or renewed selling in tech/AI expose VOO to further weakness if risk sentiment persists. Has the AI Bubble Burst Already? Why This Economist Says the S&P 500 Peak Has Passed.
- Negative Sentiment: Real‑time coverage directly addressing why VOO is down links the ETF’s move to the broader market pullback rather than fund‑specific issues. Why Is Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Down Today, 3-26-2026?
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
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