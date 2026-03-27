GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Stock Price Down 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) fell 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $846.00 and last traded at $852.9050. 2,472,054 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 2,892,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $873.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on GEV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $817.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $849.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. China Renaissance upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised GE Vernova from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $854.52.

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GE Vernova Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $799.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $680.16. The company has a market capitalization of $229.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.45.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $10.40. GE Vernova had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 46.91%. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEV. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth about $523,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in GE Vernova by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 357,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,703,000 after acquiring an additional 50,236 shares during the period. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Lane Brothers & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000.

GE Vernova Company Profile

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GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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