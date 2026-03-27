GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.96 million.

Here are the key takeaways from GCT Semiconductor’s conference call:

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GCT began commercial 5G shipments in Q4, shipping more than 1,900 5G chipsets and powering Gogo’s live broadband air-to-ground service, marking the company’s first real-world network deployment and product validation.

GCT began commercial 5G shipments in Q4, shipping more than and powering Gogo’s live broadband air-to-ground service, marking the company’s first real-world network deployment and product validation. GCT signed a licensing deal with a large satellite communications provider and a partnership with Skylo, with the satellite program targeting shipments as early as H2 2026 and management citing “million+” annual unit potential (they expect to be the sole supplier for that program).

GCT signed a licensing deal with a large satellite communications provider and a partnership with Skylo, with the satellite program targeting and management citing potential (they expect to be the sole supplier for that program). Full-year 2025 revenue fell 69% to $2.9M and gross margin was negative as low product volumes did not absorb production overhead, highlighting ongoing financial pressure during the commercialization transition.

Full-year 2025 revenue fell 69% to and gross margin was negative as low product volumes did not absorb production overhead, highlighting ongoing financial pressure during the commercialization transition. Liquidity improved post-year-end: GCT had $0.6M cash at year-end and reported $9.4M cash as of Feb 2026, plus a $20M convertible note facility (initial $1M advance), an ATM program and remaining shelf capacity to support the production ramp.

Liquidity improved post-year-end: GCT had cash at year-end and reported cash as of Feb 2026, plus a $20M convertible note facility (initial $1M advance), an ATM program and remaining shelf capacity to support the production ramp. Management expects sequential shipment and revenue growth through 2026 and targets gross margins in the high‑30s/low‑40s% as volumes scale, with a possible adjusted-EBITDA breakeven revenue target around $25M (timing dependent on customer visibility and ramp speed).

GCT Semiconductor Stock Down 11.9%

NYSE:GCTS opened at $1.15 on Friday. GCT Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $82.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32.

Institutional Trading of GCT Semiconductor

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GCT Semiconductor by 57.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 25,535 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GCT Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in GCT Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in GCT Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GCT Semiconductor by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,583,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 50,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of GCT Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GCT Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

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About GCT Semiconductor

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GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc, operates as a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits for the wireless semiconductor industry. The company provides RF and modem chipsets based on 4G LTE technology, including 4G LTE, 4.5G LTE Advanced, and 4.75G LTE Advanced-Pro. It also develops and sells cellular IoT chipsets for low-speed mobile networks such as eMTC/NB-IOT/Sigfox, and other network protocols; and 5G solutions. Its products and solutions are used in smartphones, tablets, hotspots, CPEs, USB dongles, routers, and M2M applications.

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