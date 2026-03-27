Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 743 and last traded at GBX 745.60, with a volume of 1985784 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 832.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GAMA shares. Shore Capital Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,570 price objective on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Gamma Communications from GBX 1,420 to GBX 1,400 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,572.50.

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Gamma Communications Trading Down 1.3%

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 881.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 929.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of £644.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.65.

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 69.50 EPS for the quarter. Gamma Communications had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 13.14%. Analysts anticipate that Gamma Communications plc will post 89.6398892 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gamma Communications Company Profile

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Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

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