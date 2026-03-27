FY2027 EPS Estimates for Walt Disney Increased by Analyst

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) – Analysts at Erste Group Bank boosted their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Walt Disney in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now forecasts that the entertainment giant will post earnings of $7.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.34. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $5.47 per share.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney
Walt Disney Stock Down 1.2%
Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $94.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.14. The company has a market capitalization of $167.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.42. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $547,000. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Stance Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,000,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.
Key Walt Disney News
Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Strong park demand and upcoming attraction investment — Lightning Lane sell-outs through Easter and a new Encanto attraction permit at Animal Kingdom point to healthy attendance and continued capital spending that support Parks & Experiences revenue. Lightning Lane Sell Outs Continue Through Easter Encanto Attraction Permit Filed
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic focus on streaming expansion into games and experiences could improve monetization and long-term subscriber value if executed well — investors view this as a constructive pivot for content platforms. Disney Plans to Expand Streaming Platforms
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Needham reiterated a Buy rating, arguing exiting the OpenAI tie-up protects IP and capital flexibility — a view that helps limit downside and attracts value investors. Needham Buy Rating
- Neutral Sentiment: Brand and PR events (Disney Legends honorees including Bob Iger, Dwayne Johnson, Anne Hathaway; Gracie Awards wins) are goodwill items that support long-term brand value but have limited near-term revenue impact. Disney Legends 2026 Gracie Awards
- Neutral Sentiment: Merchandise and park promotions (new plush, tote bags, discounted After Hours tickets) indicate ongoing retail and ancillary demand but are small drivers of stock moves on their own. Graduation Mickey Plush New Tote Bags
- Negative Sentiment: Major tech partnership collapse — OpenAI’s shutdown of Sora and the subsequent winding down of the Sora deal forced Disney to exit a high‑profile AI initiative, raising questions about the company’s AI/technology strategy and near-term content-production plans. This is a primary driver of the stock’s weakness. Barron’s: Disney Deal With OpenAI Collapses
- Negative Sentiment: Exposure to gaming/partner risk — Disney’s tie-up with Epic Games and its shared digital-universe ambitions face headwinds after Epic’s layoffs, prompting reviews of related investments (reported as $1.5B exposure), which increases execution risk and pressurizes sentiment. Yahoo Finance: AI and Gaming Setbacks
- Negative Sentiment: Leadership scrutiny — new CEO Josh D’Amaro’s first week has been framed as rocky in coverage, amplifying investor anxiety about strategic continuity and execution while management reassesses big tech bets. Yahoo Finance: CEO’s First Week Marred
About Walt Disney
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.
On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.
Further Reading
Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.