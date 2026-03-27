FY2027 EPS Estimates for Walt Disney Increased by Analyst

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) – Analysts at Erste Group Bank boosted their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Walt Disney in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now forecasts that the entertainment giant will post earnings of $7.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.34. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $5.47 per share.

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Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.13.

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Walt Disney Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $94.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.14. The company has a market capitalization of $167.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.42. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $547,000. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Stance Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,000,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Key Walt Disney News

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About Walt Disney

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The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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