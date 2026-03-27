FY2026 EPS Estimates for Allianz Reduced by Erste Group Bank

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Free Report) – Analysts at Erste Group Bank lowered their FY2026 EPS estimates for Allianz in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.50 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.53. The consensus estimate for Allianz’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Allianz’s FY2027 earnings at $3.77 EPS.
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $33.04 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 17.50%.
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Allianz Stock Performance
Shares of Allianz stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. Allianz has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $46.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $153.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.62.
About Allianz
Allianz SE is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Munich, Germany, with a history dating back to 1890. The company is primarily known as a major global insurer and asset manager, offering a wide range of insurance and risk management products for individuals, businesses and institutional clients. Allianz’s operations encompass property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance, retirement solutions and specialty risk coverage for commercial and corporate customers.
In addition to underwriting insurance, Allianz operates substantial asset management businesses that manage investments on behalf of its insurance operations and external clients.
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