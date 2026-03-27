Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,883 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the February 26th total of 18,346 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 378,217 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FLCB opened at $21.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average of $21.71. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $21.96.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 63,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 20,016 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,452,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 551,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,917,000 after purchasing an additional 21,352 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $357,000.

About Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

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