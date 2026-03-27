Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.83 and last traded at $32.91, with a volume of 975738 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.97.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Trading Down 1.6%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.46.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE India ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 220.3% in the second quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 1,563,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,281,000 after buying an additional 1,075,500 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,642,000. Axis Capital Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,617,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,489,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,348,000.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

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