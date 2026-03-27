ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Sells 24,941 Shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF $TRPA

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF (BATS:TRPA – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,941 shares during the quarter. Hartford AAA CLO ETF comprises about 1.3% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford AAA CLO ETF were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hartford AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hartford AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Hartford AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Hartford AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $803,000.

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Hartford AAA CLO ETF Trading Down 0.1%

BATS TRPA opened at $38.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.96. Hartford AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $37.43 and a 1 year high of $39.35.

Hartford AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Hartford AAA CLO ETF seeks to provide capital preservation and current income by investing primarily in AAA-rated tranches of collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). The fund aims to offer investors exposure to high-quality, short-duration fixed-income securities.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford AAA CLO ETF (BATS:TRPA – Free Report).

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