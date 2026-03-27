Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 45,082 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 187,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,082 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $87,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 43,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 626,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,051,000 after purchasing an additional 17,531 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 37.7% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2,855.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.37, for a total transaction of $903,528.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,721,924.61. This trade represents a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.09, for a total transaction of $747,135.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,194.27. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 15,214 shares of company stock worth $7,797,595 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $480.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $510.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.16. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $314.43 and a 12-month high of $556.52.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $8.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.37 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 409.11%. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $503.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $540.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $494.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company’s core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA’s services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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