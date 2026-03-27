Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 5,362 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $49,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 96.0% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 98 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 129.8% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. UBS Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.50, for a total transaction of $1,069,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,717.50. The trade was a 35.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total value of $915,913.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,101.15. The trade was a 20.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $319.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $346.43 and its 200 day moving average is $341.37. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $301.58 and a 52 week high of $379.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $79.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 65.26%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.16%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

Further Reading

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