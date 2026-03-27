Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $39.57 Million Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Accenture were worth $39,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 9,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Argentarii LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

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Accenture Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $196.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $187.00 and a 12 month high of $325.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.11.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 53.40%.

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Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, insider Manish Sharma sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.13, for a total transaction of $786,883.03. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,333.41. The trade was a 27.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 28,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,925. This trade represents a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,088 shares of company stock valued at $5,970,434. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Accenture from $243.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $266.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Accenture from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.88.

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Accenture Company Profile

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Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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