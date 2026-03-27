Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $154.33 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 467,502 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.8% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $154,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $3,837,207,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,042,049 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,503,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,009 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,572,193,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 117.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,750,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,729,912,000 after buying an additional 4,730,192 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,766,922 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,516,107,000 after buying an additional 3,439,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Evercore raised UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Leerink Partners cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $411.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $391.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $267.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $291.83 and its 200-day moving average is $323.04. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $606.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.41.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $113.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.81 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 67.02%.

Key UnitedHealth Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group slightly raised its FY2027 EPS forecast for UNH (from $19.71 to $19.77), a modest upward revision that signals continued confidence in underlying earnings momentum even if it’s small versus street consensus; supports the company’s earnings outlook. Erste Group raises FY2027 EPS estimate

Erste Group slightly raised its FY2027 EPS forecast for UNH (from $19.71 to $19.77), a modest upward revision that signals continued confidence in underlying earnings momentum even if it’s small versus street consensus; supports the company’s earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks flags UNH as a trending stock among its users, highlighting investor attention and notable search interest — increased attention can amplify moves but doesn’t by itself change fundamentals. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Is a Trending Stock

Zacks flags UNH as a trending stock among its users, highlighting investor attention and notable search interest — increased attention can amplify moves but doesn’t by itself change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: A broader piece on mega-cap stocks includes UNH as a large, influential healthcare name with solid fundamentals but limited upside from scale; this frames expectations that UNH may deliver steady returns rather than explosive growth. 1 Mega-Cap Stock with Exciting Potential and 2 We Question

A broader piece on mega-cap stocks includes UNH as a large, influential healthcare name with solid fundamentals but limited upside from scale; this frames expectations that UNH may deliver steady returns rather than explosive growth. Negative Sentiment: Valuation coverage after recent share weakness highlights that UNH’s stock has pulled back and analysts/investors are re-checking fair value — increased debate over valuation can sustain selling pressure as investors reassess multiples relative to growth. UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Valuation Check After Recent Weak Share Performance

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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