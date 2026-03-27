Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 26,420 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,150,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,420 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $56,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Truist Financial by 9.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 329,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,046,000 after acquiring an additional 29,191 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 10.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,591,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,936,000 after acquiring an additional 427,067 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 336,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,366,000 after acquiring an additional 36,916 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 169,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 26,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

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Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $44.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day moving average of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $56.19. The firm has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.87.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.09). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 17.09%.The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 15.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Cynthia B. Powell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $183,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 667 shares in the company, valued at $35,010.83. The trade was a 83.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Baron Maguire sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $651,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 74,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,811.99. This represents a 14.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $51.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TFC

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation is an American bank holding company that provides a broad range of financial services through its primary subsidiary, Truist Bank, and other operating units. The company offers traditional retail banking products and services such as deposit accounts, consumer and residential mortgage lending, and credit and debit card services. Truist also serves commercial clients with middle-market and corporate lending, treasury and payment solutions, and specialty finance products.

Beyond core banking, Truist operates wealth management, asset management, insurance and capital markets businesses.

See Also

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