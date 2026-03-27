First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 26th

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1366 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTXN opened at $39.27 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.76.

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The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

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