First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 26th

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1366 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.
First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FTXN opened at $39.27 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.76.
First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Company Profile
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