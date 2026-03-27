First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (FICS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on March 31st

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1948 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is a 479.8% increase from First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:FICS opened at $38.03 on Friday. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The firm has a market cap of $211.07 million, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average of $39.56.

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Further Reading

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index). FICS was launched on Dec 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

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