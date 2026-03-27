First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (FICS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on March 31st

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1948 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is a 479.8% increase from First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 2.1%
Shares of NASDAQ:FICS opened at $38.03 on Friday. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The firm has a market cap of $211.07 million, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average of $39.56.
First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Company Profile
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