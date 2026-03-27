First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 26th

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0292 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 1.4%

DVOL opened at $34.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.35. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $73.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.79.

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About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF

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Further Reading

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Low Vol index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, low-volatility stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by the inverse of their volatility. DVOL was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

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