First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 26th

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2026

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOLGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0292 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 1.4%

DVOL opened at $34.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.35. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $73.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.79.

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Low Vol index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, low-volatility stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by the inverse of their volatility. DVOL was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Dividend History for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.