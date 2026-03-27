First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on March 31st

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1087 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.2%

FAAR opened at $33.16 on Friday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $34.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.99.

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The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

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