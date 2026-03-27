Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Shares Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.60 and last traded at $36.67. Approximately 3,128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 8,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FNWD shares. Stephens began coverage on shares of Finward Bancorp in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Finward Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FNWD

Finward Bancorp Stock Down 2.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.49. The firm has a market cap of $152.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.33.

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.15). Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $16.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Finward Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Finward Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Finward Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Finward Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in Finward Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Finward Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Finward Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Finward Bancorp by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Finward Bancorp by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Finward Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNWD) is the bank holding company for Finward Bank, a community-focused financial institution serving businesses and individuals across Pennsylvania and Delaware. Through a network of full-service branches and a robust digital banking platform, Finward Bank delivers a range of personal and commercial banking solutions designed to meet the needs of local customers.

The company’s core offerings include deposit products such as checking accounts, savings accounts and time deposits, as well as a variety of lending solutions.

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