Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $239.24 and last traded at $240.2390, with a volume of 167521 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $243.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $273.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $278.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.00.

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Essex Property Trust Trading Down 1.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.33.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.02). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 35.48% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $479.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. Essex Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.690-16.190 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.890-4.010 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $2.59 dividend. This represents a $10.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.52%.

Institutional Trading of Essex Property Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $223,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 28.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 860,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,910,000 after purchasing an additional 189,663 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 10.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESS) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on market-rate apartment communities and delivers a full suite of property services including leasing, resident services, asset management, and capital improvement programs designed to preserve and enhance long‑term property values.

Essex concentrates its portfolio in West Coast markets, with a significant presence in California and the Pacific Northwest.

Further Reading

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