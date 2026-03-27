Essential 40 Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ESN) Short Interest Update

Essential 40 Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ESN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 17,387 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the February 26th total of 30,085 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,665 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential 40 Stock ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Essential 40 Stock ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Essential 40 Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ESN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.32% of Essential 40 Stock ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Essential 40 Stock ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Essential 40 Stock ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.22. 47,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.34 million, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.45. Essential 40 Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $18.52.

Essential 40 Stock ETF Company Profile

The Essential 40 Stock ETF (ESN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Essential 40 Stock index. The fund attempts to track an index of 40 US blue-chip stocks that are deemed essential to the US economy by the index provider. Holdings are equally weighted in the index ESN was launched on Jun 11, 2014 and is issued by KKM Financial.

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