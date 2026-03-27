Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 41,980 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the February 26th total of 26,588 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,485 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Focus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFOI. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Focus in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Focus during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Energy Focus in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 3.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Energy Focus in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Focus has an average rating of “Sell”.

Energy Focus Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of Energy Focus stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,384. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 million, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.32. Energy Focus has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $3.56.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.83. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 31.83% and a negative net margin of 28.85%.The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 million.

About Energy Focus

(Get Free Report)

Energy Focus, Inc is a United States–based innovator in sustainable lighting and disinfection solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells high-performance LED lighting fixtures and lamps tailored for commercial, industrial and specialty applications. In addition to energy-efficient illumination products, Energy Focus offers ultraviolet-C (UV-C) germicidal lighting systems designed to inactivate microbes on surfaces and in the air, addressing growing demand for hygienic environments in healthcare, education, transportation and other sectors.

Founded in 1985 as a spin-out of U.S.

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