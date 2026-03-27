Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Up 5.8% – Here’s Why

Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) traded up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.05 and last traded at $9.0550. 2,075,073 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 13,897,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXK shares. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. iA Financial set a $11.00 target price on Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXK

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $172.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.99 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 27.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corporation will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $613,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth $9,514,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,052,000. Abbington Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,944,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459,831 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,965,000 after buying an additional 2,374,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp. is a Vancouver-based precious metals mining company focused on the acquisition, development and operation of silver and gold properties in Mexico. Publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker EXK, the company has positioned itself as a mid-tier producer with a portfolio of high-grade, operating mines and exploration assets in key mineral belts.

Endeavour Silver’s core business activities revolve around four principal underground mines located in the states of Durango, Zacatecas, Guanajuato and Jalisco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.