EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME Stake Decreased by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,490 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the period. EMCOR Group comprises approximately 5.4% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $18,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,463,760,000 after acquiring an additional 798,975 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,852,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,203,592,000 after purchasing an additional 244,494 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 949,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $572,351,000 after purchasing an additional 311,474 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,548,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 627,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

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EMCOR Group Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $723.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $743.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $679.03. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $320.89 and a 52 week high of $835.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.16.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.51. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.250-29.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.48, for a total value of $26,261,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 170,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,229,714.52. This represents a 17.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $848.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on EMCOR Group from $754.00 to $814.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EMCOR Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $784.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR’s service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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