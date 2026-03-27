Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.4444.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $79.00 price target on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th.

Get Edison International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Edison International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edison International

Edison International Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,285,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,097,475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,311,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,470,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,655,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,562 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,496,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2,970.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,297,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EIX opened at $70.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Edison International has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $75.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.25.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.34%.The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 6.250-6.650 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.8775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

About Edison International

(Get Free Report)

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE’s integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company’s operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company’s activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.