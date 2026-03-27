Eastman Chemical Company $EMN Shares Sold by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 64.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,416 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 185.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 79,376 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, December 19th. Evercore set a $75.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.64.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $72.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. Eastman Chemical Company has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.15%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) is a global specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of advanced materials, chemicals and fibers. Its product portfolio spans performance additives, functional products, and engineered plastics designed to enhance the durability, appearance and performance of end products across diverse industries.

The company’s main business activities include the production of specialty chemicals used in adhesives, coatings, building materials and consumer care applications, as well as high-performance plastics for packaging, automotive and electronics markets.

Further Reading

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