Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE is West Financial Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

West Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,400 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 4.9% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. West Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $28,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAE. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3,289.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period.

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Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAE opened at $33.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.62. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $37.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.29.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

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