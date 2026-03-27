Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:IVES) Short Interest Update

Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:IVES – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 304,799 shares, an increase of 81.9% from the February 26th total of 167,597 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 514,108 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVES opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $909.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.87. Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $35.25.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,128,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF by 111.4% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 703,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,593,000 after purchasing an additional 370,689 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 543,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,190,000 after purchasing an additional 332,426 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF by 342.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 258,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 200,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF by 1,406.2% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 197,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 184,594 shares in the last quarter.

About Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF

The Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF (IVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of global equities related to cloud technology companies. IVES was launched on Mar 8, 2016 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

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