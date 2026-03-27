Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:IVES) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2026

Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:IVESGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 304,799 shares, an increase of 81.9% from the February 26th total of 167,597 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 514,108 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVES opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $909.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.87. Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $35.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,128,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF by 111.4% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 703,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,593,000 after purchasing an additional 370,689 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 543,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,190,000 after purchasing an additional 332,426 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF by 342.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 258,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 200,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF by 1,406.2% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 197,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 184,594 shares in the last quarter.

About Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF (IVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of global equities related to cloud technology companies. IVES was launched on Mar 8, 2016 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

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