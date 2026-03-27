Dakota Wealth Management Reduces Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,124 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.55 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.15 and a 1 year high of $101.46. The stock has a market cap of $136.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.25.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

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